* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.05 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.1 percent. * Asian markets steadied on Friday as Japanese shares recouped early losses, though investors were pensive ahead of jobs data that could make or break the case for an imminent scaling back in U.S. stimulus. * Foreign funds were buyers of 11.51 billion rupees ($186.3 million) in Indian equities on Thursday, provisional data showed. * Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Thursday but analysts say that exit poll led rise can be sustained only if U.S. jobs data on Friday leads to a delay in tapering of the Federal Reserve's stimulus program. * Also, on watch, India market regulator likely to announce insider trading rules. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)