* USD/INR is likely to open lower tracking euro gains after the ECB gave no indication of policy easing. The pair last closed at 61.7525/7625. * State poll results due on Sunday. A strong showing by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be viewed as an endorsement for its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, who is perceived as business-friendly and may lead to INR gains. * Ahead of that, U.S. payrolls report for November due later Friday will be crucial in determining emerging market currency sentiment. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan is down 0.01 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are 0.07 percent lower. * Asian currencies mostly trading firmer. See * The euro traded at five-week highs against the dollar early in Asia on Friday, having powered higher overnight after the European Central Bank gave no fresh indication that it would ease policy anytime soon. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)