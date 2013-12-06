* Overseas investors were buyers of 11.51 billion rupees ($186.3 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday, taking total inflows for the year to over 1 trillion rupees, regulatory and exchange data show. * Foreign institutional investor (FII) flows have earlier crossed the 1 trillion-rupee mark in 2012 and 2010. * They have made net purchases of around $18 billion so far this year, making India the number one recipient of overseas stock investment in emerging Asia, Deutsche Bank figures show. * Nov'13 was the third consecutive month of net FII inflows, as FIIs invested $1.3 billion then. FIIs were sellers of 230.36 billion rupees in June to August period, regulatory data shows. * Analysts say the continuance of foreign flows depends on the prospects of U.S. Federal Reserve tapering its bond-buying programme and fate of India's main opposition party in the upcoming general elections, due by May. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)