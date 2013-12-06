* Indian government bond yields may rise in early trades tracking US yields, ahead of auction, says dealers. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended trading 2 basis points higher at 9.11 percent, and the new 10-year paper ended flat at 8.78 percent. * Traders expect some selling ahead of 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday. * Possible INR gains may help bond prices. * Focus will remain on US non-farm payrolls later on Friday. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose to three-month highs on Thursday after stronger-than-expected data on economic growth and the labor market data boosted views the Federal Reserve will soon pare its bond-buying program. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)