* Indian government bond yields edge higher in early trades, tracking U.S. yields, selling ahead of auction, says dealers. * "The market is sitting pretty heavy on bonds so the auction might get absorbed only at higher yield levels," says a senior dealer. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 1 basis point higher at 9.12 percent, and the new 10-year paper 1 bp higher at 8.79 percent. * Possible INR gains may help bond prices. * Focus will remain on U.S. nonfarm payrolls later on Friday. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose to three-month highs on Thursday after stronger-than-expected data on economic growth and the labor market data boosted views the Federal Reserve will soon pare its bond-buying program. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)