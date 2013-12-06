* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.31 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.34 percent. * Asian shares also steady, with caution prevailing ahead of U.S. monthly jobs data on Friday which will help set expectations about the timing of any potential tapering of the Federal Reserve's stimulus program. * Power Grid Corp of India Ltd shares rise 1.5 percent after stronger-than-expected demand for its $1.1 billion share sale. * Two-wheeler stocks gain on optimism about their earnings outlook: Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 1.3 percent, Bajaj Auto Ltd gains 0.5 percent, while Eicher Motors Ltd gains 2.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)