* Power Grid Corp of India Ltd shares look ripe for
profit-taking after rising nearly 6 percent since Monday's close
on the back of good investor response to its $1.1 billion share
sale, according to dealers.
* Dealers say the rally is being driven by sentiment and not by
a change in fundamentals.
* Shares sales in other state-run companies in the past have
also faltered.
* NTPC Ltd shares are almost flat since its $2.15
billion share sale in February from the government's minimum
offer price, while NMDC Ltd is about 3.3 percent lower
since its $1.1 billion share sale in Dec 2012, as of Thursday's
close.
