* Power Grid Corp of India Ltd shares look ripe for profit-taking after rising nearly 6 percent since Monday's close on the back of good investor response to its $1.1 billion share sale, according to dealers. * Dealers say the rally is being driven by sentiment and not by a change in fundamentals. * Shares sales in other state-run companies in the past have also faltered. * NTPC Ltd shares are almost flat since its $2.15 billion share sale in February from the government's minimum offer price, while NMDC Ltd is about 3.3 percent lower since its $1.1 billion share sale in Dec 2012, as of Thursday's close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)