* USD/INR still down, trading in a very tight range of 61.59-61.70 ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls. * Huge FII inflows due to Power Grid share sale, have bid for shares worth $2.7 billion, as per exchange data. * "I expect some profit-booking, which may pull the rupee to 61.90 by evening," says dealer. * State poll results due on Sunday. A strong showing by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party will be viewed as an endorsement for its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, who is perceived as business-friendly and may lead to INR gains. * The pair's daily close below 61.9 is a sell signal. * The pair headed for a third week of losses, down 1.2 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)