* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 9.15 percent while the soon-to-be benchmark 8.83 percent 2023 paper rises 7 bps to 8.85 percent after the auction results. * The central bank sells the new 10-year paper at 8.83 percent, in line with the median forecast but all other papers are sold at slightly higher yields. See * Traders say sentiment for bonds continues to remain bearish as the improved domestic liquidity conditions would mean chances of an open market operation have reduced. * The market is also likely to be cautious ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the evening which will provide some cues on the likely timing of the Fed stimulus taper. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)