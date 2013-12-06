* Results on Sunday of state elections held recently will be a
key driver for Indian shares in the coming week.
* India's BSE and NSE indexes are already near
record highs after exit polls projected a strong showing by the
main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.
* The BJP is perceived by many investors as being more
business-friendly.
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls data will also be key. A strong number
could spark fears of an early tapering in the Federal Reserve's
monetary stimulus.
* India will also report October factory output and November
consumer inflation data, which will be key ahead of RBI's Dec.
18 policy review.
* November trade data is expected sometime in the week.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Sun: State election results
Wed: Money supply data (1100GMT)
RBI's two-day board meeting in eastern city of Kolkata
Thurs: November CPI, October industrial output
Fri: Foreign exchange reserves (1130 GMT)
