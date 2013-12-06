* Results on Sunday of state elections held recently will be a key driver for Indian shares in the coming week. * India's BSE and NSE indexes are already near record highs after exit polls projected a strong showing by the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. * The BJP is perceived by many investors as being more business-friendly. * U.S. nonfarm payrolls data will also be key. A strong number could spark fears of an early tapering in the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus. * India will also report October factory output and November consumer inflation data, which will be key ahead of RBI's Dec. 18 policy review. * November trade data is expected sometime in the week. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Sun: State election results Wed: Money supply data (1100GMT) RBI's two-day board meeting in eastern city of Kolkata Thurs: November CPI, October industrial output Fri: Foreign exchange reserves (1130 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)