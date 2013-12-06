Dec 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 7bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 6bp

Payment Date December 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0875263724

Data supplied by International Insider.