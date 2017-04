* USD/INR trading at 61.07/08 versus its previous close of 61.19/20 but off its session low of 60.88, tracking demand for the dollar from oil refiners. * Domestic shares also gave up gains on profit-taking after hitting new life highs earlier in the session, also aiding sentiment for the pair. * Traders will continue to monitor shares and debt for cues on foreign fund flows during the session. * The pair is expected to hold in a 60.85 to 61.20 range during the rest of the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)