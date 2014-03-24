* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan trading 0.35 percent higher. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 148 million rupees on Saturday and 42.22 billion rupees on Friday helped by India's stake sale in Axis Bank, provisional exchange data shows. * Asian shares gave up earlier gains on Monday after the China HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to an eight-month low in March. * Volatility is expected ahead of the expiry of March equity derivative contracts later this week, the Reserve Bank of India's policy review, and general elections next month. * On watch, India's first-half borrowing projection for 2014/15, expected during the week. * Also, the Supreme Court of India will start hearing an appeal to ban mining in Odisha state, and petitions against the gas pricing formula approved by a cabinet panel in June last year. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)