* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.80 percent on Friday, is seen moving in a 8.77 to 8.83 percent range with investors staying cautious ahead of the upcoming first-half borrowing schedule later this week. * Sentiment also remains wary ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on April 1. * Crude oil futures rose on Friday as fresh U.S. and European sanctions on Russia renewed fears of a supply disruption from the world's second largest oil producer. * Traders will also watch rupee moves for cues during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)