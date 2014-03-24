* USD/INR trading at 60.78/79 versus its Friday's close of 60.8950/9050, tracking gains in most other Asian units versus the greenback. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: * The domestic share market will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows during the day. * The pair is expected to move in a 60.60 to 61.20 range during the day. * Asian shares gave up earlier gains on Monday after the China HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to an eight-month low in March. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)