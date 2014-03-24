* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 bps lower at 8.78 pct. * Bond investors awaiting fiscal 2014/15 first-half borrowing calendar scheduled later this week. * India to borrow 5.97 trillion rupees in next fiscal, with dealers expecting 60-62 pct to be routed in the first half. * Yields likely to be in a range ahead of borrowing numbers with slight upward bias. * Sentiment also remains wary ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on April 1. * Crude oil futures rose on Friday as fresh U.S. and European sanctions on Russia renewed fears of a supply disruption from the world's second largest oil producer. * INR trading with gains, last at 60.69/70. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)