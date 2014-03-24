* USD/INR at 60.68/69 versus its Friday's close of 60.8950/9050, tracking gains in the domestic share market and other Asian units. It hit a low of 60.6450, its weakest since March 11. * Indian shares jumped nearly 1.4 percent on Monday to record highs, surpassing their previous all-time highs hit just last week, as lenders including ICICI Bank extended a recent rally on the back of strong foreign investor flows. * Most other Asian currencies also edged higher on the day. * Traders expect good support for the pair around 60.60 levels, which if broken can take the pair to 60.10. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)