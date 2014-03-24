* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield lower 2 basis points at 8.78 percent having traded in a tight 8.77-8.79 percent band during the session. * Bond investors awaiting fiscal 2014/15 first-half borrowing calendar with finance ministry and RBI officials due to meet on Friday. * India intends to borrow 5.97 trillion rupees in next fiscal, with dealers expecting around 60 percent to be routed in the first half. * "Yields should not be impacted materially. One should need at tenor buckets," says a senior dealer. * Most market participants still expect the central bank to hold rates at its April 1 policy review. * INR still trading with gains, last at 60.69/70. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)