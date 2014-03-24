March 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Mercedes Benz Australia Pacific Pty Ltd

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date April 7, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.661

Reoffer price 99.661

Yield 3.872 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & WBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

