(Correction to amend Issuer name from MBank SA to MFinance France SA)

March 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower MFinance France SA

Guarantor MBank SA - (formerly known as BRE Bank)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 1, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.484

Yield 2.486 pct

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Erste & UBS

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

