BRIEF-VBARE Iberian Properties signs loan contracts for 1.7 mln euros
* Signs 15 year loan agreements with Banco Sabadell for 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million)
Mar 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.18
Yield 1.474 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Jan 2017 UKT
Payment Date April 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi and Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Global Debt Programme
The issue size will total 350 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0993756807
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Signs 15 year loan agreements with Banco Sabadell for 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million)
* Authorizes GM to start works for issuance of Secondary Subordinated bonds or debt instruments outside Turkey worth $ 50-100 million or equivalent