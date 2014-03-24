March 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Morgan Stanley
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 31, 2021
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.618
Reoffer price 99.618
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 144.3bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date March 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Mitsubishi UFJ, ABN AMRO, Caixabank,
Erste Group, Intesa Sanpaolo, Lloyds, Natixis & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
