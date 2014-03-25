* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.18 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.12 percent. * Asian shares were in a defensive mode on Tuesday after Wall Street fell overnight, though still-vague hopes of a new stimulus plan in China could improve investor sentiment. * India's election commission has asked the government to defer a hike in gas prices due to start April 1, ahead of next month's election, a development that is likely to hurt Reliance Industries Ltd and other gas producers. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 14.65 billion Indian rupees ($240.9 million) and 10.56 billion rupees worth of index futures on Monday, when shares hit a record high, provisional exchange data shows. * Foreign investors have been particularly heavy buyers during the rally, with net purchases of $2.27 billion of shares so far this month, regulatory data shows. ($1 = 60.8050 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)