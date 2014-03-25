* USD/INR expected to open weaker versus its close at 60.77/78 on Monday, tracking gains in most other Asian units versus the dollar. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: * Asian shares were in a defensive mode on Tuesday after Wall Street fell overnight, though still-vague hopes of a new stimulus plan in China could improve investor sentiment. * The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Tuesday, having come under pressure late in New York as investors bought the euro and drove the Australian dollar to its highest this year. * The domestic share market will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows during the day. * The pair seen trading at 60.64/69 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards spot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)