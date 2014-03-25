* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.78 percent on Monday, is seen moving in a tight band on Tuesday as investors await the first-half borrowing calendar for immediate direction. * Dealers say bond prices would start marginally higher on the back of the weak Chinese data and softer U.S. rates. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.75 to 8.83 percent band during the session. * Indian finance ministry officials are due to meet officials at the Reserve Bank of India on Friday to finalise the government's borrowing calendar for the April-September period, said two sources aware of the schedule for the meeting. * Sentiment also remains wary ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on April 1. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)