* Shares of gas distributor Indraprastha Gas Ltd gain 0.9 percent, while Gujarat Gas Co Ltd is up 2.6 percent after the country's election commission asked the government to defer a planned hike in gas prices due to start on April 1. * Other shares of companies dependant on gas also rise. Tata Power Co Ltd gains 0.7 percent, while Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd is up 2.5 percent.