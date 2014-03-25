* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.78 percent. * Investors await the first-half borrowing calendar, which will be the next trigger for the market. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.75 to 8.83 percent band during the session. * Some month-end spending can come in the next few days, but then overnight rate may remain closer to 9 percent. * Rates expected to spike on March 28 as banks closed for a four-day weekend. * Indian finance ministry officials are due to meet officials at the Reserve Bank of India on Friday to finalise the government's borrowing calendar for the April-September period, said two sources aware of the schedule for the meeting. * Sentiment also remains wary ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on April 1. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)