* India's NSE index is flat after earlier rising as much as 0.1 percent to match a record high at 6,591.50 hit on Monday, while the benchmark BSE index falls 0.1 percent. * Shares of Indian oil and gas producers slump after the country's election commission asked the government to defer a planned hike in gas prices due to start on April 1. * Reliance Industries Ltd falls 2.6 percent, while state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp is down 2.5 percent. * However, lenders including HDFC Bank extended a recent rally on the back of strong foreign investor flows. * HDFC Bank Ltd is up 1.2 percent after earlier marking its record high at 760 rupees, while State Bank Of India Ltd gains 0.8 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 14.65 billion Indian rupees ($240.9 million) and 10.56 billion rupees worth of index futures on Monday, when shares hit a record high, provisional exchange data shows. * Foreign investors have been particularly heavy buyers during the recent rally, with net purchases of $2.27 billion of shares so far this month, regulatory data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)