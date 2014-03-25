* Shares of Arvind Ltd gain 5.3 percent after the retailer said on Monday that a unit had bought a 49 percent stake in Calvin Klein India for an undisclosed amount. * Calvin Klein parent PVH Corp will own the remaining 51 percent stake in the India operations. * Indian brokerage Motilal Oswal said the deal "re-iterated Arvind's transformation into a brand power house." * Motilal added the deal would only increase Arvind's EBITDA marginally, but said it would provide the Indian retailer with "huge scalability potential with improvement in brands and retail margins going forward." (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com / dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)