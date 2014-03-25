* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 bp higher at 8.79 percent, in a tight band as investors await the first-half borrowing calendar for immediate direction. * Concerns abound that the new government may raise borrowing further. See Preview * Indian finance ministry officials are due to meet officials at the Reserve Bank of India on Friday to finalise the government's borrowing calendar for the April-September period, said two sources aware of the schedule for the meeting. * RBI announces another term repo of 100 billion rupees for Wednesday to further ease liquidity conditions. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)