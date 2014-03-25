March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date December 6, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.61

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date March 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1014723966

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)