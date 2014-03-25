Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel (BFCM)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2019
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 72 basis points
Payment Date April 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 550 million euro
when fungible
Temp ISIN XS1050645354
ISIN XS1046498157
