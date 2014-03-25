Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel (BFCM)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2019

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 72 basis points

Payment Date April 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 550 million euro

when fungible

Temp ISIN XS1050645354

ISIN XS1046498157

