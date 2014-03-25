Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Swisscom AG via Lunar Funding

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 8, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.076

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 108.23

Over the 2.25 pct 9/2021 DBR

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW, Royal Bank of Scotland and Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody's) and A (S&P)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

