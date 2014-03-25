Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets Plc
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date March 28, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Payment Date March 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Bremen
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BRL3181
