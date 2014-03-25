March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Toyota Motor Finance Netherlands BV
Guarantor TMCC, Toyota FSC
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date March 27, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor flat
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor flat
Payment Date March 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1050135828
