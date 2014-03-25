March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Toyota Motor Finance Netherlands BV

Guarantor TMCC, Toyota FSC

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date March 27, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor flat

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor flat

Payment Date March 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1050135828

