Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower EADS Finance

Guarantor EADS AERONAUTIC DEFENCE AND SPACE COMPANY EADS N.V.

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date April 2, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.833

Reoffer price 99.833

Yield 2.394 pct

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 81.3bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date April 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank,HSBC, Commerzbank,

Goldman Sachs, Natixis, Unicredit and

Societe Generale

Ratings A2 (Moody's) and A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1050846507

