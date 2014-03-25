March 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Leasing GMBH
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 04, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.728
Issue price 99.728
Yield 1.08 pct
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS1050916649
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 04, 2022
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.506
Reoffer price 99.506
Yield 2.193 pct
Spread 67 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS1050917373
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date April 04 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BBVA, Commerzbank and RBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
