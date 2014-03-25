March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date August 4, 2016

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 88.7575

Payment Date April 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 670 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0864257349

