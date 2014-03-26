* Whether Indian equities can sustain a record-setting rally this month is becoming a big source of debate in markets. * Among the many arguments being made, bulls like to point out to two key factors: The first, that combined market cap of the BSE and NSE to overall India's GDP remains well below the previous record highs hit in 2007. (link.reuters.com/jum87v) * The second argument is a simple look at price-to-earnings, which shows the MSCI India trading at 14.3 times forward earnings, well below the 23 times in 2007. (link.reuters.com/wyd87v) * However, bears are bracing for a strong bout of volatility, especially when India kicks off elections next month while the global risk environment remains uncertain. * To these bears, the spike in volatility is best evidenced by a spike in India's VIX, often called a fear gauge that has accompanied the NSE's record-setting rally (link.reuters.com/nas87v) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com)