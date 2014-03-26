* Whether Indian equities can sustain a record-setting rally
this month is becoming a big source of debate in markets.
* Among the many arguments being made, bulls like to point out
to two key factors: The first, that combined market cap of the
BSE and NSE to overall India's GDP remains well below the
previous record highs hit in 2007. (link.reuters.com/jum87v)
* The second argument is a simple look at price-to-earnings,
which shows the MSCI India trading at 14.3 times
forward earnings, well below the 23 times in 2007. (link.reuters.com/wyd87v)
* However, bears are bracing for a strong bout of volatility,
especially when India kicks off elections next month while the
global risk environment remains uncertain.
* To these bears, the spike in volatility is best evidenced by a
spike in India's VIX, often called a fear gauge that has
accompanied the NSE's record-setting rally (link.reuters.com/nas87v)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com
/vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com)