* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.45 percent, signalling Indian shares may continue their record setting streak, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.88 percent, * Asian shares raced to two-week highs on Wednesday, with investor confidence getting a much needed boost from upbeat U.S. data and lingering hopes China may take steps to stimulate its sagging economy. * Foreign portfolio investors bought about 14 billion rupees ($231.5 million) worth of index futures and options, exchange data shows. * Overseas investors have helped underpin gains, with net purchases in shares reaching $2.53 billion so far this month, according to regulatory data. * However, traders are seen locking some profits at higher levels after the BSE index's near 4.4 percent gain in March so far. * The next few weeks will be eventful, with the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on April 1, the general elections due to conclude by May, and the expiry of equity derivative contracts on Thursday. ($1 = 60.4800 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)