* USD/INR expected to open weaker versus its close at 60.48/49 on Monday, tracking gains in most other Asian units versus the dollar. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: * Traders will also watch the domestic sharemarket for cues on foreign fund flows. The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.5 percent. * The euro steadied on Wednesday, bouncing off lows after comments from European Central Bank officials helped temper dovish comments made against the background of the currency's recent bullishness. * The pair seen trading at 60.23/26 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards spot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)