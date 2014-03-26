* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.79 percent on Tuesday, is expected to open slightly higher, tracking a rise in global crude oil prices but sentiment will be cautious ahead of the first-half borrowing schedule announcement due on Friday. * The 10-year is seen moving in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range until the borrowing calendar. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Tuesday on renewed geopolitical risk over Russia and supply disruptions in Nigeria and Libya, while U.S. crude was pressured lower by forecasts for a stock build. * Indian finance ministry officials are due to meet officials at the Reserve Bank of India on Friday to finalise the government's borrowing calendar for the April-September period, said two sources aware of the schedule for the meeting. * Sentiment also remains wary ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on April 1. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)