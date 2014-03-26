* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
ended at 8.79 percent on Tuesday, is expected to open slightly
higher, tracking a rise in global crude oil prices but sentiment
will be cautious ahead of the first-half borrowing schedule
announcement due on Friday.
* The 10-year is seen moving in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range
until the borrowing calendar.
* Brent crude oil futures rose on Tuesday on renewed
geopolitical risk over Russia and supply disruptions in Nigeria
and Libya, while U.S. crude was pressured lower by forecasts for
a stock build.
* Indian finance ministry officials are due to meet officials at
the Reserve Bank of India on Friday to finalise the government's
borrowing calendar for the April-September period, said two
sources aware of the schedule for the meeting.
* Sentiment also remains wary ahead of the central bank's
monetary policy review on April 1.
