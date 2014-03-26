* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 bps lower at 8.77 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. * INR strengthens to its highest level in 8 months as shares continue to hit record highs. * Large gains unlikely ahead of the first-half borrowing schedule announcement due on Friday. * The 10-year is seen moving in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range until the borrowing calendar. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Tuesday on renewed geopolitical risk over Russia and supply disruptions in Nigeria and Libya, while U.S. crude was pressured lower by forecasts for a stock build. * Indian finance ministry officials are due to meet officials at the Reserve Bank of India on Friday to finalise the government's borrowing calendar for the April-September period, said two sources aware of the schedule for the meeting. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)