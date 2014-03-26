* Shares in India's Oberoi Realty Ltd gain as much as
17.6 percent after the real estate developer emerged as the
highest bidder for an industrial land parcel being sold by Tata
Steel Ltd with a final bid of 11.55 billion rupees
($189.95 million).
* The land purchase could be a boost to Oberoi's profit margins
should the real estate developer prevail in the auction,
analysts say.
* Kotak Institutional Equities estimates Oberoi can start
monetising the acquired land from fiscal 2016, calling the deal
"value-accretive."
