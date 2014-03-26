* Shares in Shriram City Union Finance Ltd gain as much as 3.83 percent after Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on the company with an "overweight" rating. * Shriram City is an attractive investment option, with a proven retail lending franchise, competitive advantage in high-growth small business loans, strong balance sheet and profitability and attractive valuation, the note says. * Valuation of the company has scope to re-rate given strong relative positioning, improving fundamentals and fading overhangs, it says. * "We like private financials and see SCUF as a good play on a moderate economic recovery or lower rates. A potential bank license would crimp ROE initially but SCUF is better positioned to recover to high-teen ROEs," Morgan Stanley said. * Shares in Shriram City were up 2.58 percent at 1,067 rupees at 0557 GMT afer touching a high of 1,080 rupees. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)