* Shares in Shriram City Union Finance Ltd gain as
much as 3.83 percent after Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on
the company with an "overweight" rating.
* Shriram City is an attractive investment option, with a proven
retail lending franchise, competitive advantage in high-growth
small business loans, strong balance sheet and profitability and
attractive valuation, the note says.
* Valuation of the company has scope to re-rate given strong
relative positioning, improving fundamentals and fading
overhangs, it says.
* "We like private financials and see SCUF as a good play on a
moderate economic recovery or lower rates. A potential bank
license would crimp ROE initially but SCUF is better positioned
to recover to high-teen ROEs," Morgan Stanley said.
* Shares in Shriram City were up 2.58 percent at 1,067 rupees at
0557 GMT afer touching a high of 1,080 rupees.
