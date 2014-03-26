* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.85 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the day, lower than last week's cut-off yield of 9.1905 percent, according to the median of a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * The highest yield polled was 9.06 percent while the lowest was at 8.8 percent. * The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 8.85 percent on 182-day t-bills, lower than the previous cut-off yield of 9.1206 percent, the poll showed. * The highest yield polled was 8.95 percent while the lowest was 8.75 percent. * The RBI will sell 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills on Wednesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuter s.com/; swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com)