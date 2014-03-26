* USD/INR trading at 60.21/22 versus its Tuesday's close of 60.48/49 hurt by gains in the domestic sharemarket and other Asian currencies. * The unit dropped as low as 60.1350 in intraday trade, its weakest since July 30. * Traders say demand for the greenback from importers helping limit further losses in the pair. * The South Korean won led small gains in emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, with regional shares buoyed by hopes Beijing could move to stimulate China's economy and on confidence-boosting U.S. economic data. * The main share index trading up 0.3 percent, not far from its record highs and will continue to be monitored for cues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)