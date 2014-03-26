* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.34 percent, while
the broader NSE index is trading 0.38 percent higher,
after earlier hitting their third consecutive record highs in as
many sessions.
* The NSE index rose as much as 0.57 percent to an all-time high
of 6,627.45, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.53 percent to
a lifetime high of 22,162.52.
* Gains were supported by strong buying by overseas investors,
who bought Indian shares worth of $2.53 billion so far this
month, regulatory data shows.
* Metals and capital goods stocks were leading the gains, with
metal index of BSE gaining 2.2 percent on hopes for
economic stimulus in China, which may result in higher
international metal prices, traders say. Tata Steel
gains 1.54 percent.
* Asian shares raced to two-week highs on Wednesday, with
investor confidence getting a much needed boost from upbeat U.S.
data and lingering hopes China may take steps to stimulate its
sagging economy.
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut
ers.net)