* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.34 percent, while the broader NSE index is trading 0.38 percent higher, after earlier hitting their third consecutive record highs in as many sessions. * The NSE index rose as much as 0.57 percent to an all-time high of 6,627.45, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.53 percent to a lifetime high of 22,162.52. * Gains were supported by strong buying by overseas investors, who bought Indian shares worth of $2.53 billion so far this month, regulatory data shows. * Metals and capital goods stocks were leading the gains, with metal index of BSE gaining 2.2 percent on hopes for economic stimulus in China, which may result in higher international metal prices, traders say. Tata Steel gains 1.54 percent. * Asian shares raced to two-week highs on Wednesday, with investor confidence getting a much needed boost from upbeat U.S. data and lingering hopes China may take steps to stimulate its sagging economy. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)