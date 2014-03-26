Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount A$300 million
Maturity Date March 15, 2019
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 101.233
Reoffer price 101.002
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ASW
Payment Date April 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN AU3CB0216505
