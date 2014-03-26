Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount A$300 million

Maturity Date March 15, 2019

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 101.233

Reoffer price 101.002

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW

Payment Date April 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN AU3CB0216505

