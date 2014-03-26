BRIEF-First South Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* First South Bancorp Inc qtrly total non-interest income was $3.3 million compared to $3.6 million in prior year quarter
Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS)
Guarantor Financial Market Stabilisation Fund of the
Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 3, 2018
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.864
Reoffer price 99.864
Reoffer yield 0.660 pct
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps
Payment Date April 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International and Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 1 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000A1X3FW3
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports first quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 44%